Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.02

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.02 and last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 19844 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.84.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts predict that Joby Aviation Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Joby Aviation news, CEO Joeben Bevirt bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $251,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra bought 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $979,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOBY. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth about $77,233,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth about $200,000. 29.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

