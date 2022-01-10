JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Short Interest Down 19.9% in December

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the November 30th total of 4,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:JKS traded down $1.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.91. 9,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,286. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 1.07. JinkoSolar has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $76.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that JinkoSolar will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JKS shares. CICC Research upgraded JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC upgraded JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

