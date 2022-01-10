JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $49,000 Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 343 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EA. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at $214,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 129.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 28.7% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 17.1% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,043 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,457 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total value of $383,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total value of $451,735.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,684,870 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.20.

EA stock opened at $131.78 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.20 and a 200-day moving average of $137.42. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.08 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

