JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $43,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 88 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 22,051.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,356,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,001 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,185,173,000 after acquiring an additional 706,502 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in Broadcom by 500.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 546,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,607,000 after purchasing an additional 455,569 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,054,704,000 after purchasing an additional 444,187 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 735,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $350,633,000 after purchasing an additional 277,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $619.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $419.14 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $596.99 and its 200 day moving average is $526.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

A number of research firms have commented on AVGO. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 target price (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $656.89.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.