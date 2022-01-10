JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALRN. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 99.1% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 688,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 342,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 34.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 195,075 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 11.8% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 393,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 41,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Aileron Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of ALRN opened at $0.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $45.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.58. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $2.33.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Aileron Therapeutics Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead products candidate, ALRN-6924 which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.