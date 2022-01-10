JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,982,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,157,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,142 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,231,268,000 after buying an additional 1,323,224 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,398,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,239,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $304,650,000 after buying an additional 338,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,082.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 367,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,322,000 after buying an additional 336,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $254.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $267.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.65 and its 200 day moving average is $248.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.80%.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.63.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

