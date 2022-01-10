JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,099 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 6,868.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 21.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 11.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 293,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $24.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.46. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 2.50. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.43 and a 52-week high of $33.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Resideo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

