Jetcoin Price Hits $0.0363 on Top Exchanges (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $463,854.32 and approximately $68,455.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. One Jetcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0363 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jetcoin alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00067107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005801 BTC.

Jetcoin Coin Profile

JET is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.