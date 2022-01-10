Jennison Associates LLC Sells 13,308 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,308 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.12% of Agilent Technologies worth $57,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in A. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,758,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $407,756,000 after buying an additional 1,362,425 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 232.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,735,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,514,000 after buying an additional 1,214,140 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 427.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,094,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,847,000 after buying an additional 887,356 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,922,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $579,722,000 after buying an additional 818,615 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $145.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.72 and its 200-day moving average is $158.02. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.47 and a one year high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.23.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $121,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,097 shares of company stock worth $19,434,604.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.