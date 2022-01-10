Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 35,062 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,062 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Enphase Energy worth $45,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 18.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 25.8% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.9% during the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $145.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $218.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.20 and a beta of 1.21. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.88 and a 12-month high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total transaction of $16,176,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.80, for a total transaction of $6,774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,932 shares of company stock worth $44,170,626 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $315.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.70.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.