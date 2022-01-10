Jennison Associates LLC Has $66 Million Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 495,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,563 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.29% of Catalent worth $66,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in Catalent by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $387,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,307 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $309,138.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,009,036 shares of company stock worth $389,069,498. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTLT opened at $115.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.77. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.86 and a 1 year high of $142.64. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.33.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

