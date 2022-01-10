Jennison Associates LLC Has $61 Million Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 760,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $61,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cognex by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 254,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,963,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Cognex by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Cognex by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 98,927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management boosted its position in Cognex by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 224,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,830,000 after buying an additional 144,033 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cognex news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $248,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cognex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

CGNX stock opened at $71.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $70.62 and a 1-year high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.32 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

