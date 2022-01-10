Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 74,901 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 46.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 234,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 74,901 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $48,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Etsy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,930,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,867,385,000 after purchasing an additional 384,654 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Etsy by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,935,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,669 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $515,280,000 after acquiring an additional 37,496 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Etsy by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,189,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $455,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 1,113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,002,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.94, for a total transaction of $1,052,798.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.89, for a total transaction of $221,208.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 292,433 shares of company stock worth $72,686,504. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.57.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $185.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.55. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.80 and a twelve month high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.51 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

