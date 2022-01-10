Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 60,502 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 23.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 319,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,502 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $55,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,219,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,641 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,174,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 7,892.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 584,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,690,000 after purchasing an additional 577,515 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 820,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,688,000 after purchasing an additional 451,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,593,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,038,000 after purchasing an additional 249,400 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.14.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,331,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,986,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 95,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,841 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TT opened at $189.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.98 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.