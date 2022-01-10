Jefferies Financial Group Trims Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Target Price to $14.00

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SUMO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumo Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $12.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.64. Sumo Logic has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 3.15.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $62.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Sumo Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $405,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 5,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $77,268.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,778 shares of company stock valued at $2,063,081 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,495,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,102,000 after purchasing an additional 638,236 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,849,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,942,000 after purchasing an additional 275,702 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 1,648.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 162,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 173,090 shares in the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

