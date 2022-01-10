Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 12th. Analysts expect Jefferies Financial Group to post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $40.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Jefferies Financial Group has a twelve month low of $22.87 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.54.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $12,863,843.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

