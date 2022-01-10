Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a report published on Friday, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Airbnb from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised Airbnb from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Airbnb from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $189.76.

Get Airbnb alerts:

ABNB stock opened at $166.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.92. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $129.71 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $105.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.75.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Airbnb will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $682,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total value of $24,499,230.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,175,824 shares of company stock worth $215,894,601 in the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 81.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 568.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 145.5% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.