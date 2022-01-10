Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Chubb in a report issued on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.07 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.48. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.94.

Shares of CB stock opened at $201.19 on Monday. Chubb has a one year low of $144.00 and a one year high of $201.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.17. The firm has a market cap of $86.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Chubb by 144.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,129,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,677 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $288,969,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 138.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 806,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,761,000 after buying an additional 468,358 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,888,607,000 after buying an additional 364,428 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 12.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,169,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,847,000 after acquiring an additional 358,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

