J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Increased to $233.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $216.00 to $233.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Vertical Research cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.39.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $198.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.59. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $133.36 and a 1 year high of $208.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total transaction of $48,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total transaction of $197,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $442,143. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.5% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,541,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,081,000 after buying an additional 907,873 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 850.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 851,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,816,000 after purchasing an additional 762,272 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,245,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,254,000 after acquiring an additional 693,503 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 402.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 748,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,029,000 after buying an additional 599,765 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,810,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $804,494,000 after acquiring an additional 422,538 shares during the period. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

