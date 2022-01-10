iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by 55I LLC

55I LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 314,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,086 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of 55I LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $34,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR stock opened at $113.16 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $96.62 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.88.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.