iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882,446 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% during the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178,847 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,669,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,786 shares during the period.

IVV opened at $464.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $468.61 and a 200-day moving average of $452.13. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $369.65 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

