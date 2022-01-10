iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $4.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $273.52. The company had a trading volume of 63,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,952. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $232.55 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

