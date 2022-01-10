iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) Stock Holdings Increased by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.05% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF worth $4,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 116,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after acquiring an additional 78,113 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the third quarter worth $1,963,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 26.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,941,000 after acquiring an additional 21,198 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,370,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 26,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 16,444 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA THD opened at $75.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.86. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 12-month low of $71.10 and a 12-month high of $83.55.

