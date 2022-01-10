iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,113 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.95% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF worth $6,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service grew its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,531,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,796,000 after purchasing an additional 347,488 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,965,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,002,000 after buying an additional 374,778 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 2,452.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 891,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,349,000 after buying an additional 856,991 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 692.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 357,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after buying an additional 312,041 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 234,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after buying an additional 15,319 shares during the period.

EWP opened at $26.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.41. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a twelve month low of $24.64 and a twelve month high of $30.88.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

