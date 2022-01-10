iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) by 44.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 885,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 716,700 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 4.76% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $32,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 26.3% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

EWQ stock opened at $39.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.52. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $40.65.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

