iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $105.99

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $105.99 and last traded at $105.99, with a volume of 9022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.29.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.44 and a 200 day moving average of $108.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 250.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 17,868 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 301.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

