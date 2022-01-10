iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Stake Reduced by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC decreased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,189 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1,263.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $31.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.12. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.23 and a fifty-two week high of $38.36.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $5.494 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 18.28%.

