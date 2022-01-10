iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,056,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,853 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 1.5% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $35,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IAU. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.14. The stock had a trading volume of 146,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,615,395. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.34 and its 200-day moving average is $34.12. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $36.38.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

