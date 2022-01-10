iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by IFS Advisors LLC

IFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of IFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period.

IEFA traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $74.61. The stock had a trading volume of 8,954,082 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.59.

