IoT Chain 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.67 Million (ITC)

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. IoT Chain has a total market cap of $2.88 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IoT Chain has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. One IoT Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0330 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002539 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00043866 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IoT Chain Coin Profile

IoT Chain (CRYPTO:ITC) is a coin. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io . IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

IoT Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

