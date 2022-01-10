IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Gap Down to $14.37

IonQ Inc (NYSE:IONQ) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.37, but opened at $13.77. IonQ shares last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 50,880 shares.

IONQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on IonQ from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Benchmark upped their target price on IonQ from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on IonQ from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.63.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 902,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $19,157,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 1,772,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $46,000,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

IonQ Company Profile (NYSE:IONQ)

IonQ Inc provides quantum system through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ Inc, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc III., is based in COLLEGE PARK, Md.

