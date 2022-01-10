Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INVH. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth $102,312,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 24.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,366,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,102 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1,573.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,535,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,312 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 34.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,325,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,358 shares during the period. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth $37,101,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:INVH opened at $42.92 on Monday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.43 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.28 and a 200-day moving average of $40.73. The firm has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.11%.

In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $980,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INVH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.73.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

