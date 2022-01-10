Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.70

Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.70 and last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 56772 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVTA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.29. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.76.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). Invitae had a negative net margin of 155.87% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

In other Invitae news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $103,120.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $649,585.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitae by 68.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invitae by 7.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 83,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Invitae by 38.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Invitae by 13.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 235,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,955,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

