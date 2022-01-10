Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.60% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 29.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 65.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $597,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,273,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $95.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.08. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $78.49 and a 52 week high of $99.00.

Further Reading: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.