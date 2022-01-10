Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Purchased by Reliant Wealth Planning

Reliant Wealth Planning increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF accounts for 19.6% of Reliant Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Reliant Wealth Planning owned approximately 1.74% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $37,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XLG traded down $7.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $353.70. 1,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,880. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $280.81 and a 1 year high of $374.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.74.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.