Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Bought by Reliant Wealth Planning

Reliant Wealth Planning raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF accounts for about 19.6% of Reliant Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Reliant Wealth Planning owned 1.74% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $37,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XLG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 34.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $202,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

XLG stock traded down $7.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $353.70. 1,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,880. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $280.81 and a 52-week high of $374.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $363.74.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.