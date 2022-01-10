Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.0% in the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 46.6% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 543,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,550,000 after acquiring an additional 172,673 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 26.0% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 11,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $374.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $394.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.92. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $297.45 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.