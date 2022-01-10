Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Short Interest Update

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the November 30th total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of PEY opened at $21.86 on Monday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $17.35 and a 12-month high of $21.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,306,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,631,000 after purchasing an additional 270,109 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 984,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,507,000 after purchasing an additional 162,796 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,486,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,714,000 after purchasing an additional 133,958 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 702,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,514,000 after purchasing an additional 110,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 31.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 310,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

