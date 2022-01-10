Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 2,850 shares.The stock last traded at $12.82 and had previously closed at $13.08.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Inventiva from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.74.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

