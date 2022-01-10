Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) is Inspire Investing LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 916.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,916 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 1.8% of Inspire Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $14,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,429,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,551,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,634,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,547,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,978 shares of company stock worth $14,543,744 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $383.33 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.89.

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $6.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $317.55. The company had a trading volume of 20,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,849. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $347.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.44. The firm has a market cap of $113.44 billion, a PE ratio of 69.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $227.47 and a one year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

