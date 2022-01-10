Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Price Target Cut to C$36.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its target price decreased by analysts at CIBC from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.58.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

Shares of ITPOF stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $20.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.73 and its 200-day moving average is $22.17. Intertape Polymer Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.98.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $395.55 million for the quarter. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 33.26%.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.