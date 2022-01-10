Internet Computer (ICP) Market Cap Tops $7.15 Billion

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion and $1.05 billion worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for $37.25 or 0.00088699 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 38.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00059164 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,143.98 or 0.07486556 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,943.99 or 0.99878522 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00071253 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006525 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer’s total supply is 476,092,836 coins and its circulating supply is 191,921,479 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

