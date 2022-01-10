Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Intellicheck from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of IDN stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.69. 4,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,920. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.59. The stock has a market cap of $87.85 million, a PE ratio of -58.37 and a beta of 1.75. Intellicheck has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $15.45.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Intellicheck will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Garrett Gafke acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $100,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 26,700 shares of company stock worth $144,391. Insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Must Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intellicheck by 65.0% in the second quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 63,139 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intellicheck during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intellicheck during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

