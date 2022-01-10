Insulet Co. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Insulet in a report released on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Pinal expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.62 million. Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Insulet from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.67.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $250.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $284.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of -555.73 and a beta of 0.67. Insulet has a 1 year low of $218.28 and a 1 year high of $324.81.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Insulet by 86.2% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Insulet during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Insulet during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 80.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Insulet during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.