Inspire Investing LLC Makes New $2.79 Million Investment in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Catalent by 33.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.33.

In other Catalent news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $309,138.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathan Arnold sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total value of $214,950.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,009,036 shares of company stock worth $389,069,498. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTLT traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.08. 12,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,346. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.77. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.86 and a 52-week high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

