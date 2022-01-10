Inspire Investing LLC Has $4.41 Million Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 48.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,194 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,504 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XLNX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Xilinx by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,081 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,683,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,762 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,048 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $634,867,000 after buying an additional 77,718 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 6.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,133,240 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $597,832,000 after buying an additional 256,533 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 195.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,791,172 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $579,481,000 after buying an additional 2,507,432 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 15.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,823,246 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $408,354,000 after buying an additional 382,988 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLNX traded down $7.11 on Monday, reaching $185.96. 42,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,662,565. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of 58.14 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.30. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.84 and a 52-week high of $239.79.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Xilinx’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist increased their price target on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Xilinx from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.36.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

