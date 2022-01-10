Inspire Investing LLC Has $3.68 Million Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 232,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,367,000 after buying an additional 93,685 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Corp boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 53.0% during the second quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 374,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,217,000 after buying an additional 129,847 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth $114,256,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.6% during the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 85,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,543,000 after buying an additional 18,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARE shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded down $2.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $206.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,460. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.78. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $154.37 and a one year high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

