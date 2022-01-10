Inspire Investing LLC Buys 11,789 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 64.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,789 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $1,796,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.27, for a total transaction of $1,612,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,465 shares of company stock worth $12,538,523 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Summit Insights downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. B. Riley dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.85.

NASDAQ SWKS traded down $4.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $149.46. 19,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,361. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.38. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.00 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 24.97%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

