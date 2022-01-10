Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 546.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,659 shares during the quarter. DocuSign makes up about 0.9% of Inspire Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $7,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth $916,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in DocuSign by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its holdings in DocuSign by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,274,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,315,000 after purchasing an additional 34,051 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.72.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $1,788,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 82,747 shares of company stock worth $15,816,403 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded down $7.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $128.32. The stock had a trading volume of 140,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,738. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $131.51 and a one year high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of -224.14, a P/E/G ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.64.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.