Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 18,335 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 18,335 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

EXPD stock traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $126.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,520. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.43. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.82 and a 1 year high of $137.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.81.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

In other news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $1,477,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $434,545.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,522 shares of company stock worth $2,905,801 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXPD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.88.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

